Support for Bank of Israel rate cut growing, minutes show

JERUSALEM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The likelihood of the Israeli central bank cutting interest rates in the coming months grew after minutes of the Oct. 7 decision showed a rare split.

Three of the five rate setters at the Bank of Israel voted to leave the benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 0.25%. Two other backed reducing rates by 15 basis points to 0.1%, minutes of the discussions showed on Tuesday.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron had told reporters after the decision that the decision was not unanimous and that negative rates were possible if needed.

It was the narrowest vote since a 4-2 decision to hold rates in October 2018, following 5-0 vote to leave rates unchanged on Aug. 28. The monetary policy committee (MPC) has been operating with five members since the bank's deputy governor stepped down earlier this year.

In opting for no change for the seventh straight time since a surprise increase last November, MPC members said the inflation environment in Israel, the monetary policies of major central banks worldwide, the slowing global economy, and the continued appreciation of the shekel ILS=madeit necessary to leave rates at current levels for a "prolonged period".

However, they also warned of a possible reduction "in order to support a process at the end of which inflation will stabilize around the midpoint of the (1% to 3%) target range, and so that the economy will continue to grow at an adequate pace.

"The committee members agreed that if necessary, the committee will take additional steps to make monetary policy even more accommodative," it added.

Israel's inflation rate has dropped in recent months. It was 1.5% in May and policymakers were still talking about a rate increase this year. But it stood at 0.3% in September, helped by a more than 5% gain in the shekel versus the dollar this year.

The currency was little changed at 3.54 to the dollar following publication of the minutes.

During the discussion, the two members voting for a reduction cited expectations that inflation would continue to ease, while moderation of the global economy was a risk to Israel.

"Therefore, action should be taken now already to avoid negative consequences later, especially as the current growth in Israel is positively impacted by the expansionary fiscal policy so far," the minutes said.

Two members who voted for steady rates noted that the risks to the economy and inflation are significant and "could be that there will be a need to increase the extent of monetary-policy accommodation in the future".

One member argued that there was no reason to lower rates since the current level was already accommodative while the decline in inflation did not result from an economic slowdown.

The central bank's staff on Oct. 7 forecast no rate change in 2019 but a possible 15-basis-point cut in 2020. It projects 3.1% economic growth in 2019 and 3.0% next year.

