KKR

SupplyHouse, KKR Announce Strategic Deal To Drive Future Growth

July 17, 2025 — 07:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - SupplyHouse.com, an e-commerce company, on Thursday announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) aimed at supporting the company's long-term growth. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

KKR's investment is through its Ascendant Strategy, which targets middle-market companies in North America under its Americas Private Equity platform.

SupplyHouse will work with KKR to ensure all employees benefit from the company's future success, a strategy rooted in their shared belief that engaged teams help build stronger businesses.

SupplyHouse supports HVAC, plumbing, and electrical professionals with a strong focus on customer service. It is also known for its team-driven, innovative culture and is often named one of the best places to work in the U.S.

In the pre-market trading, KKR is 0.20% higher at $143.30 on the New York Stock Exchange.

