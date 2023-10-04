Supply shortfall in Mideast Gulf opens door to European gasoline

By Robert Harvey and Ahmad Ghaddar

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gasoline supply has tightened in the Mideast Gulf, opening a window for traders to profit from selling European cargoes to the region, several trading sources told Reuters.

Gasoline import demand has risen in the region because the autumn refinery maintenance season has reduced local production, while a shortfall stemming from Russia’s gasoline export ban could further support demand, sources said.

Three Saudi refineries will undergo full maintenance shutdowns in the fourth quarter, according to LSEG data, taking offline a combined capacity of around 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd).

Around 31% of Russia’s gasoline exports, or 1.1 million bpd, have been delivered to the Mideast Gulf this year, according to analytics firm Vortexa. Importers have been able to take advantage of relatively cheap Russian supply following U.S. and EU import embargos.

Export opportunities from Europe to the Middle East are uncommon, with just 1% of loadings so far this year shipped to the region, Vortexa data show.

Trading firm Trafigura has provisionally booked the tankers Aristarchos and Karimata to ship 60,000 metric ton gasoline cargoes from Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) to the Mideast Gulf, Vortexa said. Trafigura declined to comment, and the provisional fixtures could still fail.

The Aristarchos was last recorded as laden off the UK south coast, according to LSEG data, while the Karimata was unladen near the Netherlands.

A third vessel was provisionally booked by trading firm Coral Energy to load from ARA on Oct. 10, with West Africa or Mideast Gulf discharge options.

Coral confirmed it was shipping a cargo to West Africa, but added that arbitrage opportunities to sell from Europe to the Mideast Gulf “are becoming more favourable.”

Flows from Europe to West Africa could also pick up in the wake of the ban, sources said, as Europe has also lost share to cheaper Russian supply in that market this year.

Russia imposed a ban on all gasoline exports on Sept. 21, in a bid to tackle domestic shortages. There is no current end date to the ban.

