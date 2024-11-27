Supply Network Limited Secures Board Decisions at AGM

Supply Network Limited (AU:SNL) has released an update.

Supply Network Limited announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were passed successfully. Key decisions included the re-election of directors and an increase in the remuneration cap for non-executive directors. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and can impact the company’s governance and financial strategies.

