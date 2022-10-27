Supply & Demand: How Some U.S. Airlines Are Soaring Over A Landscape Of Corporate Earnings Warnings

By Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO of Flewber

If you’re anything like me, you’ll know exactly what I mean when I say that it’s funny how some random things stick in your mind while others don’t. Just like some people remember numbers and others remember names. These little tidbits of information are usually low on the priority scale but for whatever reason, they stay in your head. One of those little tidbits for me happened back in September, when I read that FedEx issued a profit warning which spooked the market and investors.

Since that day in September and against the backdrop of a tepid global market, several other companies have followed suit and issued their own profit warning for the 4th quarter and some into 2023. Several other companies, that is, except for three major commercial airlines whose forecasting seems to be predicting resiliency in demand leading to continued higher earnings into 2023. Being the CEO of an air travel tech company, this piqued my interest, as I feel that I have a pretty firm finger on the pulse of the airline industry, and the numbers just didn’t seem to add up.

As Covid fears and severe illness numbers started to decline, it made perfectly good reasonable sense that the general public would have a YOLO moment (You Only Live Once, for those of you who aren’t parents to teenagers). But when you look at the numbers themselves, it was head scratching. How in the world, with inflation at 8.3% and fuel prices up 18.2%, can three major airlines be predicting continued growth into 2023? Then came the “aha” moment or as I would compare it, the feeling one gets when catching the dealer’s sleight of hand during a three-card monte game. Whether intentional or not, these commercial airlines have set up a perfect supply and demand scenario for themselves.

Think about it, throughout the height of the pandemic, headlines were everywhere, telling us how many cities that airlines were canceling service to mostly regional routes throughout the country. And even as Covid fears started to wane, even more routes and cities continued to be closed. There’s your supply shortage. Now enter a general public that’s been in various states of confinement for the better part of two years and as such, longing to see family and friends again and there’s your demand. The airlines have created a perfect market of sorts; a market that thrives for them even with 8.3% general inflation, fuel prices up 18.2% and load factors down. A self-created supply chain problem has allowed them to increase airfares a whopping 42.9% year over year and it hardly makes nightly news.

But there’s a reason that greed is one of the seven deadly sins and that’s what I like to call the boomerang effect, or as some might refer to it – karma. Now I’m not intimating that this was part of some collusive plan, concocted by airline executives, that took place in the dead of night inside an abandoned hangar. But I am suggesting that these deleterious winds that they are flying into at the expense of their passengers’ wallets may come back to hurt them. But unfortunately, if the past is prologue, the boomerang effect for commercial airlines usually means that the layoffs and furloughs will commence right after corporate bonuses are distributed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.