Supply-Chain Woes to Hurt RPM International (RPM) Q3 Earnings

RPM International Inc. RPM is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results (ended Feb 28) on Apr 6, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1% but sales topped the same by 3.9%. On a year-over-year basis, earnings decreased 25.5% but net sales increased 10.3%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been unchanged at 30 cents per share over the past 60 days. The estimated value indicates a 21.1% decrease from the year-ago earnings of 38 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is $1.41 billion, suggesting an 11.1% year-over-year improvement.

Factors to Consider

For the quarter to be reported, RPM International — which is a specialty chemicals manufacturer — anticipates sales to increase in double digits from third-quarter fiscal 2021. It anticipates Construction Products Group and Performance Coatings Group units to witness sales growth in double digits. The Specialty Products Group is expected to witness sales growth in low-double digits. Yet, the company expects Consumer Group to witness low-single-digit sales growth, given a tough year-over-year comparison.



RPM remains focused on prudent strategic growth investments that have been improving resiliency, capacity and efficiency. Again, excellent momentum in the MAP to Growth program also added to the positives.



Yet, the company has been facing the wrath of unprecedented supply-chain disruptions and raw materials, packaging-related inflation. It has also been witnessing additional overhead expenses resulting from the ongoing investments in capacity. This is anticipated to have put pressure on the bottom line.



Importantly, rapidly escalating material costs and insufficient supply of raw materials have been compressing margins. Raw material inflation is expected to have impacted its bottom-line performance. Also, costs of transportation such as rail, over-the-road, truck and ocean freight may have been headwinds.



The company expects adjusted EBIT for third-quarter fiscal 2022 to decline 5-15% from the year-ago period.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for RPM International this time around. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Its earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Stocks With Favorable Combination

According to our model, here are some companies in the broader construction sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their respective quarters to be reported.



Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI has an Earnings ESP of +3.03% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 are expected to increase 9% year over year. Earnings estimates have increased to $2.31 per share from $2.25 over the past seven days.



KBR, Inc. KBR has an Earnings ESP of +7.64% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Earnings for the first quarter of 2022 are expected to increase 20.8% year over year. Earnings estimates have increased to 58 cents per share from 57 cents over the past 30 days.



Quanta Services, Inc. PWR has an Earnings ESP of +4.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Earnings for the first quarter of 2022 are expected to increase 62.7% year over year. Earnings estimates have increased to $1.35 per share from $1.33 over the past 30 days.



