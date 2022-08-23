Supply-Chain Woes, Inflation to Ail PVH Corp (PVH) Q2 Earnings

PVH Corporation PVH is expected to register year-over-year top and bottom-line declines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 30. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, indicating a decline of 3.8% from the prior-year reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.00 per share, suggesting a decline of 26.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 22.8%. Its bottom line surpassed estimates by 55.9%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

PVH Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

PVH Corp. price-eps-surprise | PVH Corp. Quote

Factors to Note

PVH Corp has been reeling under uncertainty related to the Ukraine war, macroeconomic challenges, inflationary pressure and the pandemic. Also, continued weakness in the North America business due to the ongoing supply-chain pressures and logistic delays have been concerning.



These factors are likely to have dented the fiscal second-quarter performance. On its last reported quarter’searnings call management expected a year-over-year revenue decline of 4-3% for second-quarter fiscal 2022. This is inclusive of a 4% reduction for the exit of the Heritage Brands Retail business and a 2% decline stemming from the war in Ukraine. The bottom line was predicted to be $2.20 on a GAAP basis and $2.00 on a non-GAAP basis. Notably, it reported $2.51 and $2.72 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.



However, the company’s continued momentum in its core brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, along with strength in its international business, bodes well. The company's Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands are anticipated to have performed well in the quarter under review, driven by robust consumer demand. Some other notable efforts, including Calvin Klein’s spring collection launch and all-together campaign, global Tommy Jeans AAPE by A Bathing Ape collaboration and a partnership with the online game platform Roblox, are likely to have acted as upsides.



Also, continued momentum in PVH Corp's international unit is likely to have aided the company’s performance in the fiscal second quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PVH Corp this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



PVH Corp has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -1.19%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Guess GES currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.87% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Guess’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $635.5 million, suggesting growth of 1.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 41 cents, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 57.3%. The consensus mark has moved down 8.9% in the past 30 days. However, GES has delivered an earnings beat of 14.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Malibu Boats MBUU currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.78% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $2.31, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 25.5%. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Malibu Boats’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $330.8 million, suggesting growth of 19.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. MBU has delivered an earnings beat of 16.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 97 cents, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 2.1%. The consensus mark has increased by a penny in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $359.2 million, suggesting a decline of 11.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. WH has delivered an earnings beat of 36.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Guess, Inc. (GES): Free Stock Analysis Report



PVH Corp. (PVH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.