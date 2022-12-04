Supply Chain Risks Loom for Semiconductors and Tech Infrastructure

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss recent news impacting the semiconductor sector, from recent strikes affecting Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone production to the E.U. hoping to become a top player in semiconductor manufacturing. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Nov. 29, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 2, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.