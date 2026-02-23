The Supply Chain Quietly Powering the AI Boom—And 4 Ways to Play It

Artificial intelligence has dominated market headlines for more than a year. Investors have chased chip designers, data center operators, and software platforms powering large language models. But beneath the surface of that boom sits a layer of engineering so small it’s measured in billionths of a meter.

In a recent conversation with Keith Kaplan of Tradesmith, the focus turned to nanotechnology—the atomic-scale science that makes modern AI hardware possible. As Kaplan put it plainly, “Without nanotech? There’s no AI boom, none at all.”

The Atomic-Scale Engine Powering AI

Nanotechnology involves engineering at the scale of a nanometer—one billionth of a meter. Today’s advanced AI chips contain transistors that are only a few nanometers wide, thinner than a human hair and built with features measured in atoms.

That’s not theoretical science. NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) most advanced AI chips pack hundreds of billions of transistors onto a single piece of silicon. Each of those transistors exists because nanotechnology allows engineers to print and layer materials with extreme precision inside ultra-clean fabrication facilities.

The semiconductor industry is projected to approach the $1 trillion mark, fueled largely by AI demand. But that growth depends on the ability to continue shrinking and refining chip architectures at the atomic level. Nanotechnology is the foundation of that progress.

Kaplan described it as a “multi-decade mega trend,” adding, “This is not a quick flip.” While volatility is part of the semiconductor cycle, the underlying demand drivers—AI, robotics, autonomous vehicles and precision medicine—are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

The Lithography Bottleneck Few Investors Appreciate

At the top of the nanotech supply chain sits ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), a company that rarely grabs mainstream AI headlines but plays a critical role in making advanced chips possible.

ASML is the sole provider of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines — the massive systems used to etch incredibly small transistor patterns onto silicon wafers. Each machine reportedly costs more than $300 million, weighs as much as two Boeing 737s and can take months to assemble.

Without these systems, leading two- and three-nanometer chips simply cannot be produced.

That monopoly-like position gives ASML significant leverage within the semiconductor ecosystem. As AI chip demand accelerates, the bottleneck often lies in lithography capacity.

Building Chips One Atomic Layer at a Time

The next layer in the stack is fabrication equipment—the tools that deposit and shape ultra-thin films across a chip’s surface. Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) operates squarely in this space.

Modern chips can contain more than 100 distinct layers, each just fractions of a nanometer thick. Applied Materials designs and manufactures the equipment that allows chipmakers to build those layers with extreme accuracy and consistency.

The company is one of the largest semiconductor equipment suppliers in the world, serving major chip producers across the globe.

As chips become more complex and transistor geometries shrink, fabrication precision becomes even more critical—reinforcing demand for advanced tooling.

For investors wary of high-flying AI valuations, companies embedded deep within the infrastructure layer can offer exposure to long-term growth drivers while benefiting from durable competitive advantages.

Quality Control at the Edge of Physics

Even the most advanced lithography and deposition tools would fail without pristine production environments. That’s where Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) enters the picture.

Entegris provides ultra-pure chemicals, gases and filtration systems used in semiconductor manufacturing. The level of purity required in chip production far exceeds everyday standards—water used in fabrication must be tens of thousands of times cleaner than typical drinking water.

As transistor sizes shrink and materials become more exotic, contamination risks rise.

That increases the importance of high-end materials handling and filtration systems. While less visible than headline chipmakers, Entegris plays a vital role in maintaining yield and performance at advanced nodes.

The Company That Brings It All Together

At the top of the application layer sits Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer.

TSMC produces the majority of the most advanced chips used by companies such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). In effect, it integrates the lithography systems, deposition tools and ultra-clean materials into finished, high-performance processors that power data centers, smartphones and autonomous systems.

The company has also committed substantial investment to expanding manufacturing capacity in the United States, including a massive buildout in Arizona.

That expansion underscores the strategic importance of advanced semiconductor production in an AI-driven economy.

A Long-Term Powerhouse—With Volatility

Investors naturally question stocks that have already posted significant gains. Many semiconductor and AI-adjacent names have surged over the past year, leading to concerns about valuation and momentum.

Kaplan acknowledged that volatility is part of the equation, particularly in semiconductors. But he emphasized the structural backdrop: “This is a multi-decade mega trend, and this mega trend will not fade.”

From targeted drug delivery and biosensors in healthcare to longer-range electric vehicles and autonomous robotics, nanotechnology applications extend well beyond AI data centers. Yet AI remains the most scalable and capital-intensive driver today.

The broader takeaway is straightforward: AI headlines may spotlight software models and flashy chip launches, but the real backbone of the revolution is built at the atomic level. For investors willing to look deeper into the supply chain, nanotechnology may represent one of the most underappreciated pillars of the AI era.

