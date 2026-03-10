This Supply Chain Network Stock Down 50% Just Saw One Investor Sell Off $34 Million in Shares

Key Points

Granahan Investment Management sold 368,776 shares of SPS Commerce, an estimated $34.19 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $38.82 million, reflecting both share sales and price changes.

Post-trade, the fund held 28,004 shares valued at $2.50 million.

On February 17, 2026, Granahan Investment Management disclosed a major sale of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares, reducing its stake by 368,776 shares in a transaction estimated at $34.19 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Granahan Investment Management reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce by 368,776 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the quarterly average share price, was $34.19 million. The fund's position value declined by $38.82 million over the quarter, which includes both trading activity and market pricing effects. The remaining stake totals 28,004 shares, valued at $2.50 million.

What else to know

This was a sell transaction; the post-trade stake accounts for 0.1% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:PRCH: $105.82 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSE:GENI: $86.55 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSE:CRS: $84.12 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:FTAI: $68.38 million (2.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:VCTR: $67.83 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, SPSC shares were priced at $61.92, down roughly 50% over one year and significantly underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 20%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $61.92 Market capitalization $2.31 billion Revenue (TTM) $751.50 million Net income (TTM) $93.34 million

Company snapshot

SPS Commerce provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions, including fulfillment automation, analytics, assortment, and community products.

The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms seeking to optimize omnichannel order management and trading partner collaboration.

It operates a scalable SaaS platform with a strong recurring revenue base, supporting digital connectivity and automation for a broad network of trading partners.

SPS Commerce is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, enabling digital connectivity and automation for a broad network of trading partners. The company's scalable SaaS platform supports efficient order fulfillment, compliance, and analytics, positioning SPS Commerce as a critical technology partner for organizations navigating complex, omnichannel retail environments. With a strong recurring revenue base and focus on network-driven value, SPS Commerce leverages its platform to drive operational efficiency and supply chain visibility for its customers.

What this transaction means for investors

SPS Commerce has been an interesting growth story. Shares skyrocketed in the years through 2024, but they’ve crashed more than 70% since. The company operates a massive cloud-based trading network that connects thousands of retailers and suppliers, helping automate order fulfillment, compliance, and analytics across omnichannel retail.



Importantly, that network effect has helped the firm deliver strong consistency. The fourth quarter marked the firm’s 100th consecutive quarter of topline growth, with revenue that reached $192.7 million, up 13% year over year, while full-year revenue climbed to $751.5 million. Profitability also improved, with annual net income rising to $93.3 million and adjusted EBITDA continuing to scale alongside the company’s recurring revenue base.



Still, slowing growth and broader macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly around once high-flying software firms has been brutal for sentiment, and it seems the dismal stock performance may have led this investor to drastically cut its stake.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Genius Sports. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.