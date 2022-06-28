Supply-Chain Issues to Hurt Micron's (MU) Q3 Earnings Growth

Micron Technology MU will report its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results after market close on Jun 30.

Micron’s third-quarter results are likely to benefit from the solid memory chip demand across all its end markets. The pandemic-led work-and-learn-from-home trend has fueled the significant demand for personal computers (PCs) and notebooks.

The remote-working and online-learning trend amid the COVID-19 crisis has also stoked the demand for cloud storage. Furthermore, lockdowns and social distancing measures have fueled the usage of online and e-commerce services globally, compelling data center operators to enhance their capacities to accommodate the demand spike for cloud services. All these factors are likely to have aided MU’s top line during the quarter under review.

However, supply-chain constraints at the company’s end, as well as component shortages at customers’ end, are likely to have weighed on sales and earnings growth.

The Boise, ID-based semiconductor company posted more than 25% year-over-year top-line growth, while its non-GAAP earnings registered a more than 100% increase in each of the trailing four quarters. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues and non-GAAP earnings of $8.69 billion and $2.45 per share suggests a year-over-year increase of 17.1% and 30.3%, respectively.

Component Shortages to Hurt Q3 Performance

Industry-wide component supply constraints are expected to have hurt Micron’s top and bottom lines in the third quarter. MU is witnessing supply constraints for certain integrated circuit components, which are expected to have negatively impacted bit shipments in the quarter under review.

Micron’s exposure to PCs and notebooks might have hurt its overall sales growth in the quarter under review. PC and notebook manufacturers are adjusting their memory and storage purchases due to the shortage of other components to complete PC assembling.

Additionally, operating expenses are expected to have flared up during the fiscal third quarter due to the resumption of previously delayed fiscal 2021 salary hikes. This might have hurt this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s margins and profitability during the quarter under review.

