Supply Chain Considerations During this Holiday Season

By Kyle Rice, CTO, SAP NS2

“I was kicked with a white Adidas before I became unconscious.”

That’s a quote from Robert Waller, who had the misfortune of working the night shift at a Walmart in New Brunswick on December 14, 1996, when a crowd of shoppers arrived trying to get a Tickle Me Elmo doll in time for Christmas. They spotted him with a coveted Elmo in his hand and he was trampled by a crowd of 300 shoppers, suffering jaw and knee injuries, a broken rib, and a concussion. I’m certain that none of those parents went to the store that night with the intention of knocking someone out to get an Elmo, but this is a good reminder that people will do some strange things when Santa is involved.

So, if it’s going to be bumpy this year, what can your company do ahead of time to safeguard your supply chain? Break things into two areas: knowledge and mitigation.

Modern fulfillment environments are highly interdependent, which means that often the biggest challenge is getting sufficient visibility into your supply chain. Have your purchasing people take a look at their Bill of Materials and determine who is supplying your products and components. Are there companies or products in the chain that you aren’t comfortable relying on? Do key components originate out of countries that are being decimated by the pandemic, or that aren’t reliably friendly to the U.S.? Is there a high risk of counterfeiting? It can be a complicated web, but there are tools out there to help. There are some compelling data sources dealing with things like ownership structures, labor conditions, and piracy that can be knitted together to provide this sort of view, but you must know to look for it.

And when these weaknesses in your supply chain appear, what should you do about them? This sort of mitigation planning is a critical step to take immediately. Use the available tools to see what the impact will be, and how you can address it, to minimize disruption for your customers. This will help your operations to thrive, despite an uncertain supply environment, whether that uncertainty is caused by natural events like COVID-19 or nefarious events, like piracy and counterfeiting. Your supply chain is a chain that is only as strong as its weakest link, so use this time to proactively strengthen those links. Planning your mitigation approach now will put you in a much better place when things break.

And what should you do if despite your best efforts you are unable to shield your customers from the impact of supply chain disruptions? In short: recognize that we are all in this together. Discussion of supply chain disruptions is top of mind for the American public to a greater degree than it has ever been before. Take some comfort in the fact that your customers are aware of our collective national challenge, and that your competitors are in the same boat.

With all these combined factors considered, it is shaping up to form a unique holiday season. The engine of capitalism runs on the holiday shopping season, so there are huge market forces pushing to get the supply chain running again. New ports coming online, new national strategies, and truck driver incentive programs are all working to address the problem. This means there are going to be a lot of “rabbit from the hat” moments where the products and supplies you have been waiting for pop out at the last possible moment. However, not every magic act is successful, so there will also be many situations where the drop-dead delivery window is missed.

Adding to the complexity is that currently products are stuck in every phase of the delivery pipeline – and these products eventually must go somewhere, even though they may no longer be relevant or needed by the time they arrive. This means that the real craziness is likely to start after the holidays, when the normal crush of returns is combined with a flood of products that have been sitting in containers for months finally making it to their destinations.

In summary, it’s going to be a challenging holiday season for all of us – producers and consumers – that depend upon the global supply chain. That’s why it’s so important to recognize these realities, and to get prepared. Who knows, maybe when the holidays are over you can buy a few containers full of heavily discounted artificial Christmas trees and have a new line of business for next year.

