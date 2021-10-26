Supplies distributor Bunzl third-quarter revenue rise on acquisitions, trading days

Bunzl Plc posted higher third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, buoyed by acquisitions and higher number of trading days compared to last year, but the business supplies distributor flagged the trend would unwind in the last quarter.

The company, which provides everyday items including disposable tableware, food packaging, latex gloves and stationery to business customers, said underlying revenues for the July-to-September period rose 2.5%, with a fall in sales of some COVID-19 products hurting Bunzl.

