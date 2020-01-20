Supplier search firm Scoutbee raises $60 million in venture funding

Scoutbee, a recommendation engine that helps companies find suppliers, has raised $60 million in a second funding round from venture capital backers including Atomico, Lakestar and Siemens' investment arm Next47.
