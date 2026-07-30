Supplier Of Advil, Haleon Reports Half-Year 2026 Results

(RTTNews) - Haleon plc (HLN.L), a consumer health company known for brands such as Advil, Sensodyne, Centrum, Panadol, and Voltaren, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Revenue Performance

Revenue for H1 2026 rose to £5,602 million, up 2.2% from £5,480 million in H1 2025. Organic revenue growth was 2.6%, compared to 3.2% in the prior year, reflecting balanced contributions from price and volume/mix.

Profitability

Adjusted gross profit increased to £3,728 million up 4.7% from £3,561 million in H1 2025, with adjusted gross margin expanding to 66.5%. Reported gross profit was £3,691 million, also up 4.7% year-on year.

Adjusted operating profit rose to £1,364 million, up 8.2% from £1,243 million in H1 2025. Adjusted operating margin improved to 24.3%, compared to 22.7% last year. Reported operating profit, however, declined to £1,172 million, down 2.6% from £1,203 million in H1 2025, impacted by restructuring costs.

Earnings

Adjusted diluted EPS climbed to 10.3p, up 12% from 9.2p in H1 2025. Reported diluted EPS fell to 8.5p, down 4.5% from 8.9p last year.

Cash Flow and Debt

Free cash flow improved to £769 million, compared to £734 million in H1 2025. Net cash flow from operating activities was £1,044 million, slightly higher than £1,027 million last year. Net debt/adjusted EBITDA stood at 2.5x in H1 2026, reflecting disciplined capital allocation.

Capital Allocation

Haleon announced approximately £240 million in capital investments for new manufacturing sites in China and India. The company completed £457 million of its planned £500 million share buyback program for 2026. An interim dividend of 2.4p per share was declared, up 9% from 2.2p in H1 2025.

Outlook

Haleon reaffirmed its FY 2026 guidance, expecting 3-5% organic revenue growth compared to £11,030 million achieved in FY2025 and high single-digit adjusted operating profit growth at constant currency.

Medium-term guidance remains at 4-6% annual organic revenue growth with continued gross margin expansion.

HLN.L has traded between £181.15 and £289.50 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at £228.30, down 9.01%.

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