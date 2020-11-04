SUPN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SUPN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.58, changing hands as high as $22.87 per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 17.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUPN's low point in its 52 week range is $13.12 per share, with $29.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.