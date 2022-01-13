SUPN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SUPN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.27, changing hands as low as $29.14 per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUPN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.15 per share, with $34.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.20.

