SuperX AI Technology Launches $20 Mln Share Buyback Program; Stock Up In Pre-market

November 26, 2025 — 08:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SuperX AI Technology Ltd. (SUPX), on Wednesday announced that its Board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $20 million over the next year.

The move indicates confidence in the company's strategy and expanding global AI infrastructure opportunities.

The program enables strategic capital deployment aimed at enhancing long-term shareholder value while preserving balance-sheet flexibility for upcoming expansion initiatives.

Repurchases may occur on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions.

In the pre-market trading, SuperX AI Technology 3.37% higher at $22.69 on the Nasdaq.

