US Markets
BHP

Supervisors at Chile's Escondida copper mine fail to reach deal on labor contract

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published

The union of supervisors at Chile's Escondida mine, the world's largest copper deposit, said it had rejected BHP´s final offer in contract negotiations, raising the specter of a strike.

Updates with additional details on vote, repercussions

SANTIAGO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The union of supervisors at Chile's Escondida mine, the world's largest copper deposit, said it had rejected BHP´s BHP.AX final offer in contract negotiations, raising the specter of a strike.

A tally viewed by Reuters showed 78% of the union´s members voted against the offer. The union has yet to announce when the strike might begin.

Copper prices have been supported recently by concern about potential strikes in Chile, the world's biggest producer.

Escondida could continue to operate even if the supervisors walk off the job, but a strike could create bottlenecks and slowdowns.

The union and management ended five days of government mediation on Thursday after failing to reach agreements during the initial bargaining period.

Escondida produced 1.19 million tons of copper in 2019.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero in Santiago Writing by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular