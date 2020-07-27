Supervisors at Antofagasta's Centinela copper mine in Chile agree to new contract

SANTIAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - Supervisors at Antofagasta Minerals' ANTO.L Centinela copper mine in Chile have agreed to a new contract offer, avoiding the possibility of a strike, the union president said on Monday.

The supervisors' union agreed last week to extend government-mediated talks after failing to agree on a new contract with Antofagasta.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler)

