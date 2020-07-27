US Markets

Supervisors at Antofagasta's Centinela copper mine in Chile agree to new contract

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published

Supervisors at Antofagasta Minerals' Centinela copper mine in Chile have agreed to a new contract offer, avoiding the possibility of a strike, the union president said on Monday.

SANTIAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - Supervisors at Antofagasta Minerals' ANTO.L Centinela copper mine in Chile have agreed to a new contract offer, avoiding the possibility of a strike, the union president said on Monday.

The supervisors' union agreed last week to extend government-mediated talks after failing to agree on a new contract with Antofagasta.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular