Supervisors at Antofagasta's Centinela copper mine in Chile accept new contract

SANTIAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - Supervisors at Antofagasta Minerals' ANTO.L Centinela copper mine in Chile have agreed to a new contract offer, avoiding the possibility of a strike, the union president said on Monday.

The supervisors' union agreed last week to extend government-mediated talks after failing to agree on a new contract with Antofagasta.

The union had voted in favor of a walk-off on July 13, however, both parties are required to participate in government-led talks, which typically last between five and 10 business days, before a strike can begin. The company pledged to deliver a new contract offer on Monday, a union representative said.

Antofagasta does not comment on its labor negotiations.

Centinela produced 276,600 tonnes of copper last year.

