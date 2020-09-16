Supervisor puts Xihe Holdings tankers up for sale -sources

Contributors
Jonathan Saul Reuters
Roslan Khasawneh Reuters
Florence Tan Reuters
Aizhu Chen Reuters
Published

The supervisor of Singaporean shipping group Xihe Holdings Pte Ltd has put seven oil tankers controlled by the company up for sale as part of efforts to recoup funds owed to creditors, three sources said on Wednesday.

Adds detail

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The supervisor of Singaporean shipping group Xihe Holdings Pte Ltd has put seven oil tankers controlled by the company up for sale as part of efforts to recoup funds owed to creditors, three sources said on Wednesday.

Xihe Holdings is part of the Lim family business empire, which also includes oil trader Hin Leong Trading and fleet manager Ocean Tankers (Pte) Ltd, both of which were placed under court-appointed supervisors earlier this year.

The sale includes three crude oil supertankers and is expected to get fully underway in coming days, the sources said.

Grant Thornton, interim judicial managers of Xihe Holdings, did not immediately respond to calls and an email requesting comment. The Lim family and their lawyers did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Hin Leong is seeking to restructure billions of dollars of debt after the oil price crash revealed a massive, years-long fraud at the once fabled trading house.

A preliminary report prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services Pte, a separate court-appointed supervisor, said Hin Leong had no future as an independent company after it "grossly overstated" the value of its assets by at least $3 billion.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul in London, Roslan Khasawneh, Florence Tan and Aizhu Chen in Singapore, editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)

((jonathan.saul@thomsonreuters.com; + 44 207 542 4357 ; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.saul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More