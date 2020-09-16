Supervisor puts Xihe Holdings tankers up for sale -sources

Adds detail

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The supervisor of Singaporean shipping group Xihe Holdings Pte Ltd has put seven oil tankers controlled by the company up for sale as part of efforts to recoup funds owed to creditors, three sources said on Wednesday.

Xihe Holdings is part of the Lim family business empire, which also includes oil trader Hin Leong Trading and fleet manager Ocean Tankers (Pte) Ltd, both of which were placed under court-appointed supervisors earlier this year.

The sale includes three crude oil supertankers and is expected to get fully underway in coming days, the sources said.

Grant Thornton, interim judicial managers of Xihe Holdings, did not immediately respond to calls and an email requesting comment. The Lim family and their lawyers did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Hin Leong is seeking to restructure billions of dollars of debt after the oil price crash revealed a massive, years-long fraud at the once fabled trading house.

A preliminary report prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services Pte, a separate court-appointed supervisor, said Hin Leong had no future as an independent company after it "grossly overstated" the value of its assets by at least $3 billion.

