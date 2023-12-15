Superstar Investor Bill Ackman Has $10 Billion Invested in Just 7 Stocks

Bill Ackman is one of the best investors of our generation and he controls a $10 billion portfolio at Pershing Square. But this isn't just any portfolio, it's incredibly concentrated into only seven stocks and six companies.

In this video, Travis Hoium goes through Ackman's portfolio and what he might be seeing in the allocations being made.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 12, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2023.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Howard Hughes. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.