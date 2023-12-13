Supersonic Fandom: How to Capitalize on Today’s Fan-Obsessed Culture

Fandom is fickle — and undergoing a profound shift. The recent consolidation of Creator Economy startups underscores the growing difficulties to not only capture the attention of fans but to translate attention into revenue in this new era of fandom.

Fandom, once rooted in the admiration of an idea, concept, brand, or product, has become more personal: fans define themselves by their fandoms, which inform their identity and shape their worldviews. Many fans have even taken a seat at the table as both creators and arbiters of storytelling and culture.

Within that passion lies opportunity, as the future of fandom means that some brands will be resilient — and others will fade into obscurity. Here are the traits to look for in a future-proof, fandom-forward brand that’s poised to capitalize and win on Fandom 2.0.

Fandom 2.0: The fan takeover of culture

In this new era of fandom, the most valuable brands successfully navigate the shift from brand-centric to fan-centric. By putting the community at the center of everything, these brands are building moats that make them more valuable, resilient and nimble than their competitors.

There are five defining traits of Fandom 2.0 that investors should know:

1. Everywhere, Always. Fandom is now an omnipresent, 24/7/365 experience that transcends temporal and spatial boundaries. Brands must be hands-on, sharing entertaining content and communicating constantly across multiple channels to feed a loyal community that enthusiastically consumes content.

As an F1 fan, I can speak firsthand to the power of the omnichannel imperative in today’s media landscape. It’s been a masterclass watching F1 capture America through its savvy deployment of not only a reality show but also a relentlessly consistent stream of content that amps the excitement and gets fans to lean in — and making F1 one of the most valuable sports brands in contemporary history.

2. Fan-as-Identity. Fandom has evolved into a central part of individual identity. People increasingly define themselves by what they love rather than where they were born or their cultural background. This transformation underscores the deeply personal connection individuals have with their fandom, blurring the line between the personal and the communal. In this context, fandom isn't merely a pastime; it is a way of life, a source of belonging, self-expression, and greatly motivating life-force.

The immensely lucrative global takeover by K-Pop perfectly encapsulates the power of Fandom 2.0 to transform business models and create new opportunities out of seemingly thin air. The intensity of loyalty stems, in no small part, from how deeply connected its fans are to the genre — and the like-minded community of fellow fans that define themselves first and foremost by their K-pop allegiances.

3. Genuine Authenticity: The most valuable brands in the era of Fandom 2.0 are those that communicate authentically and sincerely, natural to their ethos. The top brands understand that the community is not just looking for a product; they seek a shared identity and experience laden with values that they expect to be consistently reflected in a brand’s actions.

Taylor Swift and Beyonce epitomize the long-term commitment that defines this new era of fandom. Taylor Swift's connection with her fan base, the "Swifties," and Beyonce’s fervent ‘Beyhive’ go beyond music; it's an emotional bond forged through their authenticity and relatability driven by genuine engagement and an unwavering commitment to their fan community. Both powerhouse entertainers connect with fans on a deeply personal level that’s simultaneously ‘everyday relatable’ and untouchable at — a formula that generates tremendous brand value, driving seismic economic growth globally.

4. Cross-Generational Relevance: Thriving fandoms now span across generations, from boomers to millennials, Gen X, Gen Z, and upcoming Gen Alpha. The multi-generational aspect of these fan communities signifies their staying power and resilience. The emergence of what we might call "professional fans" has only added more layers to this intricate tapestry of fan culture. People like Mike's Mike, a Melbourne-based creator whose job is to be a fan at a pathological level, exemplify the depth and breadth of contemporary fan engagement.

The smashing success of Barbie is the perfect example of cross-generational relevance in the new multi-dimensional era of fandom. Barbie is not merely a toy; she represents a cultural revolution, an icon of pop culture, and a powerful symbol of merchandise. Mattel successfully capitalizes on this multifaceted image, recognizing that a brand can embody various identities simultaneously and serve a wide array of passions and interests.

5. Long-Term Commitment: Fandom is fickle – one day you’re in, the next you’re cancelled. Fans have become whip-smart, sophisticated, and sharp. Quickly able to sniff out cynical short-termism among brands, they simply won’t engage with brands that are clearly not committed for the long-term. While Tik Tok drives short term challenges and trends, true success is not about those short-lived trends or momentary successes but about creating a long-term foundation for organic growth and waves of engagement — community ownership of its own destiny.

Netflix, for instance, rewards fans for their engagement: the more you use it, the better it gets. Netflix's approach transcends the confines of traditional media, enticing fans with a steady stream of content that’s tailored to their preferences. This seamless customization not only serves the viewers but also deepens their connection to the brand — and creates a sticky recurring revenue model.

Fans are taking over how culture is created, crafted, and codified. Fandom 2.0 is a cultural shift that requires a fundamental change in how we evaluate brands and their potential to be breakout stars of this new era, with the future in mind. To thrive, brands must embrace the future of community as the heart and soul of their brand story.

The traits that define success in Fandom 2.0 – always-on communication, genuine authenticity, identity-driven fandoms, cross-generational relevance, and a long-term commitment – serve as guideposts for identifying the brands poised to profit from the fan takeover of culture.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.