Supernus's ADHD Drug Qelbree To Be Commercialized In Latin America By M8 Pharma

(RTTNews) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN), Tuesday announced a licensing deal with M8 Pharmaceuticals to commercialize its ADHD drug Qelbree under the latter's trademark in Latin America.

FDA-approved Qelbree is a prescription medicine to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in adults and children of 6 years of age and older. The company also announced that a second phase 4 clinical trial in pre-school-age children with ADHD is expected to begin in January 2024.

Currently, Supernus's stock is trading at $30.82, up 1.31 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.