Supernus to buy Adamas Pharma for about $400 mln

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc SUPN.O said on Monday it would acquire drugmaker Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc ADMS.O for about $400 million, as it looks to expand its portfolio of treatments for Parkinson's disease.

Supernus, which makes drugs for central nervous system disorders, will get access to Adamas commercial products Gocovri extended release capsules and Osmolex ER, meant for treating symptoms for Parkinson's disease.

"This acquisition represents a significant step to further build a strong and diverse Parkinson's disease portfolio, and aligns with our focus of acquiring value-enhancing, clinically-differentiated medicines to treat CNS diseases," said Jack Khattar, CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Shareholders of Adamas Pharma will receive an upfront cash payment of $8.10 per share, and additional payment of up to $1.00 per share subject to certain net sales milestones for Gocovri.

The upfront payment of $8.10 per share represents a premium of 75.7% to Adamas' Friday closing price, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

