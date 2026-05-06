Supernus Reports Q1 Combined Sales Of $150 Mln; Updates CNS Therapies Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday released its first-quarter financial results, provided sales highlights for its commercial products and progress across its drug development pipeline.

The company specializes in developing and commercializing therapies to treat diseases of the central nervous system (CNS).

Q1 2026:

Supernus recorded net sales of $150.80 million in the first quarter, higher than the $142 million reported in the same period of the previous year. This includes $20 million in licensing revenues from Shionogi, gained after reaching a commercial milestone.

The net loss of $23 million, or $0.04 per share, in Q1 2026, compared to a loss of $11.8 million, or $0.21 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $384.20 million as of March 31, 2026.

Guidance For 2026:

Supernus estimates total revenues of $840 million to $870 million in 2026, compared to $718.95 million in 2025.

Product Portfolio:

The company developed ONAPGO, a subcutaneous infusion device to treat hyperkinesia in Parkinson's disease. It received FDA approval in February 2025 and was launched in April of that year. Sales of ONAPGO in the first quarter of 2026 were $8.40 million.

Qelbree is a non-stimulant medicine for treating attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults and children. Sales rose by 20% to $77.9 million in Q1 2026, compared to $64.7 million in Q1 2025.

GOCOVRI is an amantadine drug to treat dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease, which received FDA approval in 2021. First quarter sales amounted to $35.2 million, up 15% from the $30.7 million earned in the first quarter of the previous year, and a 7% increase in prescribers was recorded.

ZURZUVAE was approved by the FDA in the treatment of postpartum depression in 2023. Developed in collaboration with Biogen Inc., sales of the drug yielded $27.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and saw an 82% increase in prescriptions.

Pipeline Highlights:

SPN-817 is a novel, first-in-class, highly selective AChE inhibitor for the treatment of epilepsy. It is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with 258 patients, to treat resistant focal seizures.

SPN-820 is a novel, first-in-class molecule that increases mTORC1 mediation for treating depression. The Phase 2b multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will determine the safety and tolerability of the drug in 200 patients with major depressive disorder (MDD).

SPN-443 is a novel stimulant for treating ADHD, and the company plans to initiate a Phase 1 trial for the drug in the second half of 2026.

SUPN closed Tuesday at $49.19, up 1.15%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $49.20, up 0.02%

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