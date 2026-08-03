Supernus Q2 Falls To Loss, Despite 32% Revenue Jump; To Merge With Indivior In All-Stock Deal

(RTTNews) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Monday reported a slip to loss in the second quarter, on one-time impairment charges, interest expense and a reversal of income tax benefit to an expense, despite a 32% increase in revenue, compared to the prior year. The company also raised its full-year 2026 guidance.

Separately, Supernus Pharmaceuticals announced a definitive agreement to merge with Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INDV), in a tax-free all-stock merger of equals.

Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio includes marketed treatments for ADHD, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, migraine, postpartum depression, and cervical dystonia, while its pipeline is focused on developing novel therapies for neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Second Quarter Highlights

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, the company reported net loss of $58.37 million, or $1.01 per share, from earnings of $22.49 million, or $0.40 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

The loss was primarily attributable to a $54.9 million non-cash impairment charge related to APOKYN, one-time interest expense of $2.32 million. Income tax benefit in the prior year was $5.83 million, while the company recorded an income expense of $723 thousand this year. The higher costs and expenses were partially offset by higher revenue.

Total revenue increased 32% to $219.1 million from $165.45 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting collaboration revenue of Zurzuvae of $35.35 million and a surge in royalty, licensing and other revenue to $17.99 million from $7.46 million last year.

Net product sales increased 5% to $165.71 million from $158.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

Qelbree sales increased 15% to $89.2 million from $77.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

GOCOVRI sales edged up to $37.6 million from $36.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

ONAPGO sales surged 744% to $13.5 million from $1.6 million a year earlier.

Trokendi XR sales declined 25% to $8.4 million from $11.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Oxtellar XR sales decreased 24% to $8.8 million from $11.6 million a year earlier.

APOKYN sales dropped 51% to $6.3 million from $12.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company said revenue growth was driven by higher sales of Qelbree and ONAPGO, as well as increased collaboration revenue from ZURZUVAE, partially offset by continued declines in mature products.

On an adjusted basis, operating earnings declined to $31.2 million from $40.9 million in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Cash, cash equivalents, and current marketable securities totalled $372.1 million as of June 30, 2026.

Commercial Highlights

ONAPGO

The company remains on track to submit a regulatory filing to the U.S. FDA for a second supplier in the third quarter of 2026, with potential approval by mid-2027.

The company has entered into a merger agreement with Indivior Pharmaceuticals on August 03, 2026, in an all-stock transaction.

Product Pipeline Highlights

SPN-443 - Novel stimulant for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

The Company expects to initiate a Phase 1 single-ascending/multiple-ascending dose study in adult healthy volunteers in the second half of 2026.

Full Year 2026 Guidance:

For fiscal 2026, Supernus raised its total revenue guidance to $860 million-$890 million from the previous range of $840 million-$870 million.

The company also increased its non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings to $150 million-$180 million from $140 million-$170 million, while now expecting operating loss of $20 million-$50 million, compared with its prior expectation of operating earnings ranging from break-even to $30 million.

Merger Agreement

In a separate press release Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INDV) on Monday announced a definitive agreement to combine in a tax-free all-stock merger of equals, creating a diversified central nervous system biopharmaceutical company.

The combined company, to be named Supernus, Inc., is expected to generate approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenue and $888 million in adjusted EBITDA. The companies expect the transaction to deliver approximately $125 million in annual cost synergies and strengthen cash flow generation to support future growth opportunities.

The combined commercial portfolio will include 11 marketed CNS medicines spanning psychiatry, neurology and addiction, along with Supernus' pipeline of investigational therapies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Supernus shareholders will receive 1.5401 Indivior common shares for each Supernus share, while Indivior shareholders will receive a one-time special cash dividend of $1.0 billion immediately before the merger closes. Following the transaction, Indivior shareholders will own approximately 56.5% of the combined company and Supernus shareholders will own about 43.5% on a fully diluted basis.

Upon closing, Jack Khattar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Supernus, will serve as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the combined company, while Tony Kingsley, a member of Indivior's board, will become Board Chair.

The merged company will be headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, remain listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SUPN, and the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

SUPN is trading up 9.44% at $48.84.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.