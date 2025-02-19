News & Insights

BioTech
SUPN

Supernus Plunges On Failed Phase 2b Study Of SPN-820 In Treatment-resistant Depression

February 19, 2025 — 06:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) are down over 20% in premarket trading Wednesday, following disappointing results from a Phase 2b study of SPN-820 in adults with treatment-resistant depression.

The trial, which involved approximately 250 patients at around 40 clinical sites, did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint, the reduction of depressive symptoms measured by the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale or MADRS total score.

There was no significant treatment difference between SPN-820 and the placebo at Week 4. Additionally, no improvement was observed in the secondary endpoints.

SPN-820 was found to be well-tolerated, showing a safety profile consistent with previous clinical studies, with few adverse events, the company added.

Supernus will continue to analyze the data and plans to discuss the next steps with its development partner, Navitor Pharmaceuticals.

SUPN closed Tuesday's (Feb.18 2025) trading at $39.75 up by 1.64%. In premarket trading Wednesday, the stock is down by 20.58% at $31.57.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SUPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.