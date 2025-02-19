Supernus Plunges On Failed Phase 2b Study Of SPN-820 In Treatment-resistant Depression

(RTTNews) - Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) are down over 20% in premarket trading Wednesday, following disappointing results from a Phase 2b study of SPN-820 in adults with treatment-resistant depression.

The trial, which involved approximately 250 patients at around 40 clinical sites, did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint, the reduction of depressive symptoms measured by the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale or MADRS total score.

There was no significant treatment difference between SPN-820 and the placebo at Week 4. Additionally, no improvement was observed in the secondary endpoints.

SPN-820 was found to be well-tolerated, showing a safety profile consistent with previous clinical studies, with few adverse events, the company added.

Supernus will continue to analyze the data and plans to discuss the next steps with its development partner, Navitor Pharmaceuticals.

SUPN closed Tuesday's (Feb.18 2025) trading at $39.75 up by 1.64%. In premarket trading Wednesday, the stock is down by 20.58% at $31.57.

