Supernus Pharmaceuticals Reports 44% Increase in Qelbree® Sales and Launches ONAPGO™ in Q1 2025

Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported significant first-quarter revenue growth and launched ONAPGO for Parkinson's disease treatment.

Quiver AI Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with Qelbree® net sales rising 44% to $64.7 million and GOCOVRI® sales increasing 16% to $30.7 million compared to the previous year. Total revenues reached $149.8 million, a 4% increase, while adjusted operating earnings grew by 16% to $25.9 million despite an operating loss of $10.3 million, up from $3.2 million in the prior year. The company launched ONAPGO™, a new treatment for Parkinson's disease, in April 2025 and saw significant growth in Qelbree prescriptions, which rose by 22%. Supernus reiterated its full year financial guidance and indicated ongoing progress in clinical trials for its product pipeline, including treatments for epilepsy and depression.

Potential Positives

First quarter 2025 net sales of Qelbree® increased by 44% to $64.7 million, indicating strong demand and effective sales strategies for this product.

ONAPGO™ was successfully launched in April 2025, broadening the company's product portfolio and providing a new treatment option for adults with Parkinson's disease, potentially driving future revenue growth.

Adjusted operating earnings for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 16% to $25.9 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency and profitability despite overall operating losses.

The company reiterated its full year 2025 financial guidance, signaling confidence in its business strategy and ability to meet projected financial targets.

Potential Negatives

First quarter 2025 operating loss increased to $(10.3) million, compared to an operating loss of $(3.2) million in the same period of 2024, indicating a worsening financial situation.

Net loss for the first quarter 2025 was $(11.8) million, a significant drop from a net earnings of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting deteriorating profitability.

The anticipated generic erosion of Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR beginning in September 2024 could adversely impact future revenue growth and market position.

FAQ

What were Supernus Pharmaceuticals' first quarter 2025 net sales figures?

Net sales of Qelbree® increased 44% to $64.7 million, and GOCOVRI® sales rose 16% to $30.7 million.

How did Supernus' total revenues perform in the first quarter of 2025?

Total revenues increased by 4% to $149.8 million compared to the same period in 2024.

What is the significance of the ONAPGO™ launch?

ONAPGO™ is the first subcutaneous apomorphine infusion device for treating motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease.

How did adjusted operating earnings change in the first quarter of 2025?

Adjusted operating earnings increased by 16% to $25.9 million compared to the same period in 2024.

What is Supernus' financial guidance for the full year 2025?

The company reiterates its guidance, expecting total revenues of $600 - $630 million for the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SUPN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SUPN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUPN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 03/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SUPN Insider Trading Activity

$SUPN insiders have traded $SUPN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK A. KHATTAR (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $9,121,250 .

. PADMANABH P. BHATT (Sr. VP of IP, CSO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,245 shares for an estimated $1,294,349 .

. GEORGES GEMAYEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $912,048 .

. FRANK MOTTOLA (SVP, Quality, GMP, Ops, IT) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $554,700

CHARLES W III NEWHALL sold 10,700 shares for an estimated $387,768

FREDERICK M. HUDSON sold 8,722 shares for an estimated $316,434

JONATHAN RUBIN (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) sold 927 shares for an estimated $36,292

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SUPN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $SUPN stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





First quarter 2025 net sales of Qelbree



®



increased 44% to $64.7 million, compared to the same period in 2024.



First quarter 2025 net sales of Qelbree increased 44% to $64.7 million, compared to the same period in 2024.



First quarter 2025 net sales of GOCOVRI



®



increased 16% to $30.7 million, compared to the same period in 2024.



First quarter 2025 net sales of GOCOVRI increased 16% to $30.7 million, compared to the same period in 2024.



First quarter 2025 total revenues increased 4% to $149.8 million, compared to the same period in 2024. First quarter 2025 total revenues excluding Trokendi XR



®



and Oxtellar XR



®



net sales (non-GAAP)



(1)



increased 26% compared to the first quarter of 2024.



First quarter 2025 total revenues increased 4% to $149.8 million, compared to the same period in 2024. First quarter 2025 total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net sales (non-GAAP) increased 26% compared to the first quarter of 2024.



First quarter 2025 operating loss of $(10.3) million, compared to operating loss of $(3.2) million in 2024. First quarter adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)



(1)



increased 16% to $25.9 million.



First quarter 2025 operating loss of $(10.3) million, compared to operating loss of $(3.2) million in 2024. First quarter adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) increased 16% to $25.9 million.



ONAPGO™ (apomorphine hydrochloride) launched in the U.S. in April 2025.



ONAPGO™ (apomorphine hydrochloride) launched in the U.S. in April 2025.



The Company reiterates full year 2025 financial guidance.







ROCKVILLE, Md., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2025 and associated Company developments.





“Our first quarter results reflect, once again, double-digit revenue growth from our core products, as well as strong growth in adjusted operating earnings,” said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus. “In addition, we are pleased to be bringing ONAPGO to market, another growth driver for our business. ONAPGO represents a novel approach for adults with Parkinson’s disease who are experiencing motor fluctuations.”







Commercial Highlights









Total IQVIA prescriptions



(2)



for Qelbree were 214,908 for the first quarter 2025, an increase of 22% compared to the same period in the prior year. For March 2025, total monthly prescriptions reached an all-time high of 75,277. Qelbree continues to expand its base of prescribers, with approximately 34,416 prescribers in the first quarter of 2025, up from 27,902 prescribers in the same period last year.











Total IQVIA prescriptions for Qelbree were 214,908 for the first quarter 2025, an increase of 22% compared to the same period in the prior year. For March 2025, total monthly prescriptions reached an all-time high of 75,277. Qelbree continues to expand its base of prescribers, with approximately 34,416 prescribers in the first quarter of 2025, up from 27,902 prescribers in the same period last year.



In April 2025, the Company launched ONAPGO, the first and only subcutaneous apomorphine infusion device for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson’s disease. Initial physician response is encouraging based on very early activity in the launch.















Product Pipeline Update











SPN-817 – Novel first-in-class highly selective AChE inhibitor for epilepsy









The Phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 3mg and 4mg twice daily doses is ongoing with a targeted enrollment of approximately 258 adult patients with treatment resistant focal seizures.













SPN-820 – Novel first-in-class molecule that increases mTORC1 mediated synaptic function for depression









The Company plans to initiate a follow-on Phase 2b multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in approximately 200 adults with major depressive disorder (MDD). The study will examine the safety and tolerability of SPN-820 2400 mg given intermittently (twice weekly) as an adjunctive treatment to the current baseline antidepressant therapy, as well as assess the rapid onset of improvement in depressive symptoms.













SPN-443 – Novel stimulant for ADHD/CNS









The Company completed a Phase 1 pharmacokinetic study of two oral formulations in healthy adults. Both formulations of SPN-443 showed adequate bioavailability and were well tolerated. The Company expects to disclose a lead indication for the product candidate by the end of 2025.













Financial Highlights







This section includes information on non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section for information on non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, a reconciliation of applicable GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included at the end of this press release.









Revenues









The following table provides information regarding total revenues (dollars in millions):















Three Months Ended





March 31,





















2025













2024













Change %

















(unaudited)



















Net product sales





























Qelbree





$





64.7









$





45.1









44





%









GOCOVRI









30.7













26.5









16





%









APOKYN









15.0













16.7









(10





)%









Trokendi XR









12.8













16.0









(20





)%









Oxtellar XR









10.2













26.9









(62





)%









Other



(3)











8.6













7.2









19





%









Total net product sales









142.0













138.4









3





%









Royalty, licensing and other revenues



(4)











7.8













5.2









51





%









Total revenues





$





149.8









$





143.6









4





%





































Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net sales (non-GAAP)



(1)







$





126.8









$





100.7









26





%





















































Other Financial Highlights











Operating loss was $(10.3) million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to operating loss of $(3.2) million for the same period in 2024. The change was primarily due to higher contingent consideration loss, mainly related to the achievement of ONAPGO-related milestones, and higher selling and marketing expenses.



Operating loss was $(10.3) million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to operating loss of $(3.2) million for the same period in 2024. The change was primarily due to higher contingent consideration loss, mainly related to the achievement of ONAPGO-related milestones, and higher selling and marketing expenses.



Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) were $25.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $22.3 million for the same period in 2024.



Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) were $25.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $22.3 million for the same period in 2024.



Net loss and diluted loss per share were $(11.8) million and $(0.21) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net earnings and diluted earnings per share of $0.1 million and $0.00 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



Net loss and diluted loss per share were $(11.8) million and $(0.21) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net earnings and diluted earnings per share of $0.1 million and $0.00 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



At March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and current and long-term marketable securities were approximately $463.6 million compared to $453.6 million as of December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to cash generated from operations partially offset by the $25.0 million payment of ONAPGO-related milestone in the first quarter of 2025.









Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance







For the full year 2025, the Company reiterates its full year financial guidance as set forth below (dollars in millions):















Current Guidance









(as of February 25, 2025)











Total revenues (



includes approximately $65 million - $75 million of Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR)





(5)(6)







$600 - $630









Combined R&D and SG&A expenses





$435 - $460









Operating earnings (loss)





$(15) - $10









Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)



(1)







$105 - $130























Non-GAAP Financial Information







This press release contains financial measures that present financial information which do not comply with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, or superior to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings on a historical and projected basis adjusts for non-cash share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, intangible asset impairment charges and changes to fair value of contingent consideration, and for factors that are unusual, non-recurring or unpredictable, and excludes those costs, expenses, and other specified items presented in the reconciliation tables in this press release. In addition to non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings, we also present total revenues excluding net sales of Trokendi XR (GAAP) and Oxtellar XR (GAAP), which is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as total revenues (GAAP) less net product sales of Trokendi XR (GAAP) and Oxtellar XR (GAAP). Beginning in the year a product loses exclusivity due to generic entrants, we generally do not expect net product sales of such products to constitute a significant part of our revenue in the future. We believe that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to management, investors, analysts and others regarding the Company’s revenue and results of operations and assist management, investors, analysts, and others in understanding and evaluating our revenue growth and the performance of the business.





There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and therefore comparability may be limited. These limitations include: non-GAAP financial measures that may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies; these may not reflect all items of income and expense, as applicable, that affect our operations; there may be potential differences among calculation methodologies; these may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies. We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation. The Company’s 2025 financial guidance is also being provided on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis.







End Notes







____________________________________







(1)



See the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for information about this non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this press release.







(2)



IQVIA data restatement July 1, 2024.







(3)



Includes net product sales of MYOBLOC



®



, XADAGO



®



and Osmolex ER



®



.







(4)



Royalty, licensing, and other revenues include royalties on generic Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, other licensed products and intellectual property.







(5)



Includes net product sales and royalty, licensing, and other revenue.







(6)



Reflects continued generic erosion of Trokendi XR and generic erosion of Oxtellar XR beginning in September 2024.







Conference Call Details







Supernus will host a conference call and webcast today, May 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. A live webcast will be available in the



Events & Presentations



section of the Company’s Investor Relations website



www.supernus.com/investors



.





Participants may also pre-register any time before the call



here



. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.





Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website



www.supernus.com/investors



. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 60 days following the live call.







About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.





Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, migraine, cervical dystonia, and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.





For more information, please visit



www.supernus.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company’s corporate strategy; the Company’s future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue from its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company’s ability to commercialize its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company’s ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company’s product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company’s clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and the intellectual property of its subsidiaries and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Company’s product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company’s ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Company’s projected markets and growth in markets; the Company’s product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company’s staffing needs; changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.











Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.













Consolidated Balance Sheets













(in thousands, except share and per share data)

























March 31,













December

















2025













2024

















(unaudited)





















Assets























Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





115,848













$





69,331













Marketable securities









347,742

















384,281













Accounts receivable, net









145,640

















142,077













Inventories, net









49,423

















54,293













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









28,931

















36,088













Total current assets









687,584

















686,070













Property and equipment, net









11,338

















11,545













Intangible assets, net









502,126

















521,912













Goodwill









117,019

















117,019













Other assets









29,223

















31,527















Total assets







$





1,347,290













$





1,368,073



































Liabilities and stockholders’ equity























Current liabilities





















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





$





76,891













$





76,352













Accrued product returns and rebates









170,133

















168,705













Contingent consideration, current portion









30,000

















47,340













Other current liabilities









4,748

















—













Total current liabilities









281,772

















292,397













Operating lease liabilities, long-term









26,368

















27,382













Deferred income tax liabilities, net









981

















4,961













Other liabilities









7,464

















7,600















Total liabilities











316,585

















332,340



































Commitments and contingencies













































Stockholders’ equity























Common stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000,000 shares authorized; 55,989,248 and 55,743,095 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









56

















56













Additional paid-in capital









486,209

















479,440













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax









(159





)













(189





)









Retained earnings









544,599

















556,426















Total stockholders’ equity











1,030,705

















1,035,733















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





1,347,290













$





1,368,073































































Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.













Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)













(in thousands, except share and per share data)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025

















2024





















(unaudited)













Revenues























Net product sales





$





141,988













$





138,461













Royalty, licensing and other revenues









7,836

















5,183















Total revenues











149,824

















143,644



































Costs and expenses























Cost of goods sold



(a)











15,763

















16,309













Research and development









26,927

















24,930













Selling, general and administrative









89,944

















86,516













Amortization of intangible assets









19,786

















20,137













Contingent consideration loss (gain)









7,660

















(1,095





)











Total costs and expenses











160,080

















146,797



































Operating loss











(10,256





)













(3,153





)































Other income (expense)























Interest and other income, net









4,425

















3,396















Total other income (expense), net











4,425

















3,396



































Earnings (loss) before income taxes











(5,831





)













243

































Income tax expense









5,996

















119















Net earnings (loss)







$





(11,827





)









$





124



































Earnings (Loss) per share























Basic





$





(0.21





)









$





—













Diluted





$





(0.21





)









$





—



































Weighted average shares outstanding























Basic









55,864,692

















54,801,748













Diluted









55,864,692

















55,626,663

















































____________________________________















(a)



Excludes amortization of intangible assets.











Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.













Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information













(unaudited)





















Reconciliation of GAAP Total revenues to Non-GAAP Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net sales























An itemized reconciliation between total revenues on a GAAP basis and Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net sales, a non-GAAP measure, is as follows (dollars in millions):























Three Months Ended





March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Change %











Total revenues (GAAP)



(1)







$





149.8













$





143.6













4





%









Adjustments:





























Trokendi XR net product sales









(12.8





)













(16.0





)









(20





)%









Oxtellar XR net product sales









(10.2





)













(26.9





)









(62





)%









Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net sales (non-GAAP)



(1)







$





126.8













$





100.7













26





%

























































___________________________________________







(1)



Includes net product sales and royalty, licensing, and other revenues.







Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Earnings







An itemized reconciliation between operating loss on a GAAP basis and adjusted operating earnings on a non-GAAP basis is as follows (dollars in millions):















Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025

















2024

















Operating loss - As Reported (GAAP)







$





(10.3





)









$





(3.2





)









Adjustments:





















Amortization of intangible assets









19.8

















20.1













Share-based compensation









8.1

















5.9













Contingent consideration loss (gain)









7.7

















(1.1





)









Depreciation









0.6

















0.6















Operating earnings - As Adjusted (non-GAAP)







$





25.9













$





22.3

















































Non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings adjusts for non-cash items including amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration, intangible assets impairment charges, and depreciation.







Reconciliation of Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance - GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Earnings







An itemized reconciliation between projected operating earnings (loss) on a GAAP basis for the full year 2025 and projected adjusted operating earnings on a non-GAAP basis for the full year 2025 is as follows (dollars in millions):















Current Guidance









(as of February 25, 2025)













Operating earnings (loss) - GAAP







$(15) - $10









Adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets





$81 - $84









Share-based compensation





$30 - $34









Contingent consideration loss





$7 - $8









Depreciation





$2 - $3











Operating earnings - As Adjusted (non-GAAP)







$105 - $130























CONTACTS:







Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO





Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO





Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





(301) 838-2591





or





INVESTOR CONTACT:





Peter Vozzo





ICR Healthcare





(443) 213-0505





peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.