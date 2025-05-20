Supernus Pharmaceuticals Partners with Busy Philipps for "Ms. Represented" Campaign to Empower Women with ADHD

Busy Philipps partners with Supernus Pharmaceuticals to launch a campaign addressing ADHD in women, sharing her personal journey with Qelbree.

Quiver AI Summary

Actress Busy Philipps has partnered with Supernus Pharmaceuticals to launch the "Ms. Represented" campaign during Mental Health Awareness Month, aimed at empowering women with ADHD. This initiative underscores the often-overlooked inattentive symptoms of ADHD that are more prevalent in females but less recognized than the hyperactive symptoms typically seen in males. Philipps shares her own journey with ADHD and the management of her symptoms using Qelbree® (viloxazine extended-release capsules), a non-stimulant treatment for ADHD. The campaign seeks to raise awareness about the unique experiences of women with ADHD and encourage them to seek diagnosis and treatment, addressing a concerning trend where girls are diagnosed with ADHD at half the rate of boys. Supernus Pharmaceuticals emphasizes the importance of recognizing the nuanced symptoms women face and aims to foster meaningful conversations around ADHD in females.

Potential Positives

Supernus Pharmaceuticals launches the 'Ms. Represented' campaign, effectively leveraging actress Busy Philipps' personal journey to raise awareness about ADHD in women, which could enhance brand visibility and engagement with the target audience.

The campaign aims to educate women on the often-overlooked inattentive symptoms of ADHD, potentially leading to increased diagnoses and the use of Qelbree, driving up prescription sales.

Qelbree is positioned as a novel, once-a-day, non-stimulant ADHD treatment, marking its importance as the first non-stimulant approved for adults with ADHD in 20 years, highlighting Supernus’s innovative approach in the ADHD treatment market.

Potential Negatives

This campaign may highlight the underdiagnosis of ADHD in women, potentially reflecting previous shortcomings in the company's outreach or marketing strategies.

The mention of serious side effects associated with Qelbree, including increased suicidal thoughts, could raise concerns about patient safety and deter potential users from seeking treatment.

The press release focuses on a specific demographic without broadening its message, which may limit its appeal and effectiveness in addressing ADHD for all genders.

FAQ

What is the 'Ms. Represented' campaign about?

The 'Ms. Represented' campaign empowers women with ADHD to understand their symptoms and seek help, featuring Busy Philipps' personal journey.

Why are females often undiagnosed with ADHD?

Females typically exhibit inattentive symptoms that are more subtle and can be overlooked compared to hyperactive symptoms more common in males.

Who is Busy Philipps?

Busy Philipps is an actress, author, podcaster, and mom, sharing her ADHD diagnosis and treatment experience to help other women.

What is Qelbree and how does it help with ADHD?

Qelbree is a non-stimulant medication for ADHD, approved for individuals 6 years and older, helping to manage symptoms effectively.

How can women seek help for ADHD symptoms?

Women are encouraged to recognize their symptoms as potential ADHD indicators and consult healthcare providers for diagnosis and treatment options.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





Females with ADHD frequently present with inattentive symptoms, which can be more difficult to recognize than the hyperactive and impulsive symptoms more often seen in males



Boys are two times more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD than girls, leaving many girls and women undiagnosed and untreated



Busy is flipping the script for women with ADHD by sharing her own diagnosis and treatment journey with Qelbree



ROCKVILLE, Md., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actress, author, podcaster, and mom, Busy Philipps, is stepping into an important new role as



'Ms. Represented'



in partnership with Supernus Pharmaceuticals for a new campaign aimed at empowering women with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) to understand their symptoms. The campaign, which launched during Mental Health Awareness Month (May) on Bustle – a leading online destination for women’s news – draws on Busy’s personal journey navigating her ADHD diagnosis and managing her symptoms with the help of Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules), a non-stimulant ADHD treatment for people 6 years and older. Supernus and Busy hope to shed light on the often-misrepresented experiences of women with ADHD and empower them to talk to their healthcare providers.





ADHD is frequently characterized by hyperactive symptoms, including fidgeting and feeling restless, which are more commonly observed in males. However, females with ADHD can often present with inattentive symptoms that can be more easily overlooked. These symptoms, such as difficulty focusing, being overwhelmed, or struggling with organization, may be misattributed to personality characteristics or perceived shortcomings, rather than being identified as indicators of ADHD.



"People often associate ADHD with symptoms like being unable to sit still or fidgeting, but symptoms can look different across males and females – many women, like me, may experience ADHD in ways that are not just about being hyperactive,” says Busy. "I think a lot of women feel a sense of misrepresentation within the broader ADHD conversation, and I want to empower them to recognize their symptoms and seek diagnosis and treatment. For me, it wasn't until I understood that these symptoms were connected to ADHD that I could seek help and find ways to manage them. Qelbree has helped to make my ADHD symptoms manageable."





This difference in symptom presentation has contributed to a notable disparity in ADHD diagnosis between males and females. Studies indicate boys are twice as likely as girls to be diagnosed with ADHD, leading many women to go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed until adulthood, resulting in prolonged challenges associated with unmanaged and untreated symptoms for those females. With increased symptoms awareness, more females are seeking diagnosis and treatment.



“At Supernus, addressing the individualized needs and symptoms experienced by people with ADHD remains our priority, and that includes acknowledging the nuanced and often overlooked ways ADHD can present in females," says Jack Khattar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Supernus Pharmaceuticals. "The



'Ms. Represented'



campaign, with Busy's honest voice and relatable story, is a new and exciting chapter in our ongoing partnership. Busy's openness about her own experience makes her an ideal partner to help us encourage meaningful conversations about ADHD in women."





Qelbree is a novel, once-a-day, non-stimulant approach for patients 6 years and older with ADHD, and the first non-stimulant approved for adults with ADHD in 20 years. As a non-stimulant, Qelbree has no evidence of abuse or misuse and can be conveniently refilled without needing a new prescription each month.





For more information about Qelbree, visit Qelbree.com. Patients should speak to a doctor about all the medications they take, and to see if Qelbree could be right for them.





For more information about ‘



Ms. Represented



’, visit



https://www.qelbree.com/msrepresented



INDICATION







Qelbree



®



(viloxazine extended-release capsules) is a prescription medicine used to treat ADHD in adults and children 6 years and older.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION









Qelbree may increase suicidal thoughts and actions, in children and adults with ADHD, especially within the first few months of treatment or when the dose is changed. Tell your doctor if you or your child have (or if there is a family history of) suicidal thoughts or actions before starting Qelbree. Monitor your or your child’s moods, behaviors, thoughts, and feelings during treatment with Qelbree. Report any new or sudden changes in these symptoms right away.









You or your child should not take Qelbree if you or your child:







Take a medicine for depression called a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) or have stopped taking an MAOI in the past 14 days. Also, you or your child should avoid alosetron, duloxetine, ramelteon, tasimelteon, tizanidine, and theophylline.







Qelbree can increase blood pressure and heart rate.



Your or your child’s doctor will monitor these vital signs.







Qelbree may cause manic episodes in patients with bipolar disorder.



Tell your doctor if you or your child show any signs of mania.







Do not drive or operate heavy machinery until you know how Qelbree will affect you or your child.



Qelbree may cause you or your child to feel sleepy or tired.







The most common side effects of Qelbree



in patients 6 to 17 years are sleepiness, not feeling hungry, feeling tired, nausea, vomiting, trouble sleeping, and irritability, and in adults, insomnia, headache, sleepiness, tiredness, nausea, decreased appetite, dry mouth, and constipation. These are not all the possible side effects of Qelbree.





You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit



www.fda.gov/medwatch



or call 1-800-FDA-1088.





Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide, for Qelbree





here





.





Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules) is available in 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg capsules.







References









1



Quinn, P.O. and Madhoo, M. (2014). A Review of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Women and Girls: Uncovering This Hidden Diagnosis.



Prim Care Companion CNS





Disord



2



Young, S., et al. (2020). Females with ADHD: An expert consensus statement taking a lifespan approach providing guidance for the identification and treatment of attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder in girls and women.



BMC





P





sychiatry



.







3



Reuben, C and Elgaddal, N. (2024) Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in children ages 5–17 years: United States, 2020–2022



. NCHS Data Brief





4



Russell, J., et al. (2023). Number of ADHD Patients Rising, Especially Among Women.



Epic Research



.







About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.





Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for ADHD, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease (PD), epilepsy, migraine, cervical dystonia, and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.





For more information, please visit





www.supernus.com





.







CONTACTS:







Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO





Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO





Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





(301) 838-2591





Or







INVESTOR CONTACT:







Peter Vozzo





ICR Healthcare





(443) 213-0505





Peter.Vozzo@icrhealthcare.com





Or







MEDIA CONTACT:







Katherine Dunleavy





Burson





(212) 601-3019





Katherine.Dunleavy@bursonglobal.com



