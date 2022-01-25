Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) investors are sitting on a loss of 21% if they invested three years ago

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) shareholders, since the share price is down 21% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 73%.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Supernus Pharmaceuticals saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 7.0% per year, over the last three years. This fall in EPS isn't far from the rate of share price decline, which was 7% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time, despite the disappointment. In this case, it seems that the EPS is guiding the share price.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:SUPN Earnings Per Share Growth January 24th 2022

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a tough year, with a total loss of 6.6%, against a market gain of about 5.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.5%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Supernus Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

