Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 12.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $53.28 in the previous session. Supernus has gained 46.1% since the start of the year compared to the 2.2% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 0.5% return for the Zacks Medical - Generic Drugs industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 5, 2025, Supernus reported EPS of $0.91 versus consensus estimate of $0.47.

For the current fiscal year, Supernus is expected to post earnings of $2.24 per share on $705.3 in revenues. This represents a -28.34% change in EPS on a 6.57% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.7 per share on $890.77 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 20.44% and 26.3%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Supernus has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Supernus has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 23.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 8.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.7X versus its peer group's average of 5.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Supernus currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Supernus passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Supernus shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

