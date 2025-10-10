Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 6.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $51.78 in the previous session. Supernus has gained 36.9% since the start of the year compared to the 1.6% gain for the Zacks Medical sector and the 2.2% return for the Zacks Medical - Generic Drugs industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 5, 2025, Supernus reported EPS of $0.91 versus consensus estimate of $0.47.

For the current fiscal year, Supernus is expected to post earnings of $2.24 per share on $696.95 in revenues. This represents a -28.34% change in EPS on a 5.31% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.31 per share on $843.62 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 2.89% and 21.05%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Supernus has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Supernus has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 22.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 8.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.9X versus its peer group's average of 5.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Supernus currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Supernus passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Supernus shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.