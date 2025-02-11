Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

Supernus Pharmaceuticals will announce 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will report its financial and business results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on February 25, 2025, after market hours. Following the announcement, a conference call will be hosted by President and CEO Jack Khattar and Senior Vice President and CFO Tim Dec at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day, during which they will discuss the results and answer questions. Investors can access the call through a live webcast on the company’s investor relations website, with pre-registration recommended. Supernus specializes in developing treatments for central nervous system diseases, including various conditions such as ADHD and epilepsy, and is working on new therapies for additional CNS disorders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals plans to reveal its financial and business results for Q4 and full year 2024, which could indicate positive growth and performance to investors.

The scheduled conference call with top executives provides a platform for transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially boosting investor confidence.

The availability of a live webcast and subsequent replay demonstrates the company's commitment to accessibility and communication with investors.

There is no disclosure of expected performance or specific metrics in the announcement, which may lead to uncertainty among investors and stakeholders regarding the company's financial health.



The timing of the announcement suggests that the results may not meet market expectations, as companies typically announce results sooner if they are positive.



The lack of detail on any significant developments or milestones in the product pipeline raises concerns about the company's future growth potential.

$SUPN Insider Trading Activity

$SUPN insiders have traded $SUPN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK A. KHATTAR (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $9,121,250 .

. GEORGES GEMAYEL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,886 shares for an estimated $1,347,096 .

. PADMANABH P. BHATT (Sr. VP of IP, CSO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,245 shares for an estimated $1,294,349 .

. FRANK MOTTOLA (SVP, Quality, GMP, Ops, IT) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $554,700

CHARLES W III NEWHALL sold 10,700 shares for an estimated $387,768

FREDERICK M. HUDSON sold 8,722 shares for an estimated $316,434

$SUPN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $SUPN stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Company expects to report financial and business results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.





Jack Khattar, President and CEO, and Tim Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host a conference call to present the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and business results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Following management’s prepared remarks and discussion of business results, the call will be open for questions.





A live webcast will be accessible in the



Events & Presentations



section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at



https://www.supernus.com/Investors



.





Participants may also pre-register any time before the call



here



. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.





Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at



www.supernus.com/Investors



. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 60 days following the live call.







About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.





Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, migraine, cervical dystonia, and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.





For more information, please visit



www.supernus.com/



.







CONTACTS:







Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO





Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO





Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





(301) 838-2591





or





INVESTOR CONTACT:





Peter Vozzo





ICR Healthcare





(443) 213-0505





peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com



