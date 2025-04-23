Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Supernus Pharmaceuticals will announce Q1 2025 results on May 6, 2025, with a conference call for discussion.

$SUPN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SUPN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUPN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 03/24.

$SUPN Insider Trading Activity

$SUPN insiders have traded $SUPN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK A. KHATTAR (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $9,121,250 .

. PADMANABH P. BHATT (Sr. VP of IP, CSO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,245 shares for an estimated $1,294,349 .

. GEORGES GEMAYEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $912,048 .

. FRANK MOTTOLA (SVP, Quality, GMP, Ops, IT) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $554,700

CHARLES W III NEWHALL sold 10,700 shares for an estimated $387,768

FREDERICK M. HUDSON sold 8,722 shares for an estimated $316,434

JONATHAN RUBIN (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) sold 927 shares for an estimated $36,292

$SUPN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $SUPN stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Company expects to report financial and business results for the first quarter of 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.





Jack Khattar, President and CEO, and Tim Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host a conference call to present the first quarter 2025 financial and business results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Following management’s prepared remarks and discussion of business results, the call will be open for questions.





A live webcast will be accessible in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at



www.supernus.com/investors



.





Participants may also pre-register any time before the call



here



. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.





Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at



www.supernus.com/investors



. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 60 days following the live call.







About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.





Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, migraine, cervical dystonia, and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.





For more information, please visit



www.supernus.com



.







CONTACTS:







Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO





Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO





Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





(301) 838-2591





or





INVESTOR CONTACT:





Peter Vozzo





ICR Healthcare





(443) 213-0505





peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com



