SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $SUPN Reports Quarterly Earnings

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS ($SUPN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, beating estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $149,820,000, missing estimates of $149,874,720 by $-54,720.

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $SUPN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK A. KHATTAR (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $9,121,250 .

. PADMANABH P. BHATT (Sr. VP of IP, CSO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,245 shares for an estimated $1,294,349 .

. GEORGES GEMAYEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $912,048 .

. FRANK MOTTOLA (SVP, Quality, GMP, Ops, IT) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $554,700

CHARLES W III NEWHALL sold 10,700 shares for an estimated $387,768

FREDERICK M. HUDSON sold 8,722 shares for an estimated $316,434

JONATHAN RUBIN (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) sold 927 shares for an estimated $36,292

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SUPN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUPN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 03/24.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

