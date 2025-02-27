Supernus Pharmaceuticals CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen Health Care Conference

Supernus Pharmaceuticals CEO will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference on March 3, 2025.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for central nervous system diseases, announced that CEO Jack A. Khattar will engage in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 3, 2025. Interested investors can arrange meetings with company management through the conference coordinator. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available and can be accessed via the company's website, with an archived replay accessible for 60 days post-conference. Supernus's portfolio includes treatments for disorders such as ADHD, epilepsy, and Parkinson’s disease, and the company is actively developing new candidates for various CNS conditions. The press release also includes forward-looking statements concerning potential future events and associated risks.

Potential Positives

Participation in the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference highlights Supernus Pharmaceuticals' commitment to engaging with investors and promoting their corporate brand.

Jack A. Khattar, as President and CEO, engaging in a fireside chat emphasizes the leadership's proactive communication strategy regarding the company's direction and developments.

The announcement of a live audio webcast and subsequent archival access demonstrates transparency and accessibility for investors and stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes numerous risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the company's future financial performance and operational capabilities, raising concerns among investors regarding Supernus Pharmaceuticals' stability.

It highlights challenges such as the need to sustain profitability, effectively commercialize products, and secure regulatory approvals, which may signal potential difficulties in achieving projected growth.

The extensive list of forward-looking risks may indicate a lack of confidence in the company’s ability to execute its corporate strategy successfully, potentially leading to investor apprehension.

FAQ

What is Supernus Pharmaceuticals' primary focus?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

When is Jack A. Khattar speaking at the TD Cowen Conference?

Jack A. Khattar will participate in a fireside chat on March 3, 2025, at 11:10 a.m. ET.

How can investors access the conference webcast?

Investors can access the live audio webcast on the Company's website in the Events & Presentations section or through a provided link.

What types of CNS disorders does Supernus Pharmaceuticals address?

Supernus targets conditions such as ADHD, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, migraine, and chronic sialorrhea among others.

Where can I find more information about Supernus Pharmaceuticals?

More information can be found on Supernus Pharmaceuticals' official website at www.supernus.com.

$SUPN Insider Trading Activity

$SUPN insiders have traded $SUPN stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK A. KHATTAR (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $9,121,250 .

. GEORGES GEMAYEL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,886 shares for an estimated $1,347,096 .

. PADMANABH P. BHATT (Sr. VP of IP, CSO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,245 shares for an estimated $1,294,349 .

. FRANK MOTTOLA (SVP, Quality, GMP, Ops, IT) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $554,700

CHARLES W III NEWHALL sold 10,700 shares for an estimated $387,768

FREDERICK M. HUDSON sold 8,722 shares for an estimated $316,434

JONATHAN RUBIN (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) sold 927 shares for an estimated $36,292

$SUPN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $SUPN stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, announced today that Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 45



th



Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 11:10 a.m. ET in Boston, Mass.





Investors interested in arranging a meeting with company management during the conference should contact the TD Cowen conference coordinator. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed



here



or by visiting



Events & Presentations



in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at



www.supernus.com



. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days on the Company's website following the conference.







About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.





Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, migraine, cervical dystonia, and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.





For more information, please visit



www.supernus.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company’s corporate strategy; the Company’s future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company’s ability to commercialize its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company’s ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company’s product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company’s clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and the intellectual property of its subsidiaries and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Company’s product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company’s ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Company’s projected markets and growth in markets; the Company’s product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company’s staffing needs; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue from its products and the products of its subsidiaries; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.







CONTACT:







Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO





Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO





Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





Tel: (301) 838-2591





Or







INVESTOR CONTACT:







Peter Vozzo





ICR Healthcare





Office: (443) 213-0505





peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com



