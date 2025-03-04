Supernus Pharmaceuticals CEO Jack Khattar to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2025

Supernus Pharmaceuticals will participate in March investor conferences; Jack Khattar will present at Barclays and Jefferies events.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that President and CEO Jack Khattar will participate in two upcoming investor conferences: the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 11, 2025, and the Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit on March 12, 2025. Interested investors can arrange meetings with management through conference coordinators, and a live audio webcast of Khattar's fireside chat at Barclays will be available online, with a replay option for 60 days after the event. Supernus focuses on developing treatments for central nervous system diseases, with a portfolio that includes medications for ADHD, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and more, while also working on new therapies for various CNS disorders. The press release includes forward-looking statements and outlines potential risks the company faces in achieving its business objectives.

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, announced today that Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, will participate in the following March investor conferences:











Barclays Global Healthcare Conference











Date:









Tuesday, March 11, 2025









Fireside chat:









12:30 p.m. ET









Place:









Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, Fla.



























Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit











Date:









Wednesday, March 12, 2025









Place:









Ritz-Carlton South Beach, Miami, Fla.

























Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company's management during these conferences should contact the respective conference coordinators.





A live audio webcast of the Company’s fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference can be accessed



here



or by visiting Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at



www.supernus.com



. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days on the Company's website following the conference.







About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.





Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, migraine, cervical dystonia, and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.





For more information, please visit



www.supernus.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company’s corporate strategy; the Company’s future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue; the Company’s ability to commercialize its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company’s ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company’s product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company’s clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and the intellectual property of its subsidiaries and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Company’s product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company’s ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Company’s projected markets and growth in markets; the Company’s product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company’s staffing needs; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.







CONTACTS:







Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO





Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO





Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





(301) 838-2591





Or







INVESTOR CONTACT:







Peter Vozzo





ICR Healthcare





(443) 213-0505







peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com





