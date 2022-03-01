Supernus Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SUPN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SUPN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.35, changing hands as low as $28.19 per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 11% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUPN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.15 per share, with $34.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.50.

