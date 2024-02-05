Supernus Pharma Wins Infringement, Validity Case On Trokendi XR Against Torrent

(RTTNews) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN), Monday announced that it won an infringement and validity lawsuit on Trokendi XR against Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd., and its subsidiary, Torrent Pharma Inc.

Trokendi XR is used to prevent migraine headaches and to treat certain types of seizures.

Supernus claimed in the lawsuit that Torrent Pharmaceutical and its subsidiary had infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 8,992,989; 9,549,940; and 9,622,983 by submitting to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration an Abbreviated New Drug Application or ANDA, seeking permission to market a generic version of Trokendi XR before the expiration of Supernus' patents.

The company also said that Trokendi XR is covered by a total of ten patents.

In the pre-market activity, Supernus Pharma is trading at $27.67 on the Nasdaq.

