News & Insights

Markets
SUPN

Supernus Pharma Wins Infringement, Validity Case On Trokendi XR Against Torrent

February 05, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN), Monday announced that it won an infringement and validity lawsuit on Trokendi XR against Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd., and its subsidiary, Torrent Pharma Inc.

Trokendi XR is used to prevent migraine headaches and to treat certain types of seizures.

Supernus claimed in the lawsuit that Torrent Pharmaceutical and its subsidiary had infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 8,992,989; 9,549,940; and 9,622,983 by submitting to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration an Abbreviated New Drug Application or ANDA, seeking permission to market a generic version of Trokendi XR before the expiration of Supernus' patents.

The company also said that Trokendi XR is covered by a total of ten patents.

In the pre-market activity, Supernus Pharma is trading at $27.67 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.