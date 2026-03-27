Supernus Pharma Insider Sells $5.4 Million as Stock Surges 53% in a Year

Key Points

A Supernus Pharmaceuticals executive reported the sale of 107,250 Common Stock shares over three days for a total value of about $5.4 million.

Bhatt reported holding 17,044 shares of directly owned common stock after the transactions.

No indirect entities participated; the transaction involved the exercise and immediate sale of options, with all shares disposed held directly.

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Padmanabh P. Bhatt, Sr. VP of IP and CSO at Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), reported the direct sale of 107,250 shares of Common Stock over March 16–18, 2026, via open-market transactions, for a transaction value of approximately $5.4 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 107,250 Transaction value $5.4 million Post-transaction common shares (direct) 17,044 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$840K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($50.24); post-transaction value based on March 18, 2026 market close ($50.24).

Key questions

What was the structure and timing of this transaction?

The filing covers open-market sales executed from March 16 through March 18, 2026, with underlying shares stemming from the exercise of options, immediately sold alongside other directly held shares.

The filing covers open-market sales executed from March 16 through March 18, 2026, with underlying shares stemming from the exercise of options, immediately sold alongside other directly held shares. How does this impact Bhatt's ongoing exposure to Supernus Pharmaceuticals?

While direct Common Stock ownership dropped sharply to 17,044 shares, Bhatt continues to hold 39,500 Employee Stock Options (Right to Buy), which could be exercised for future equity exposure.

While direct Common Stock ownership dropped sharply to 17,044 shares, Bhatt continues to hold 39,500 Employee Stock Options (Right to Buy), which could be exercised for future equity exposure. Is there evidence of indirect or entity-based selling in this event?

All shares involved were held directly; there were no transactions attributed to family trusts or other indirect entities.

All shares involved were held directly; there were no transactions attributed to family trusts or other indirect entities. Does this transaction represent a shift in selling cadence or size?

This sale was substantially larger than Bhatt's typical administrative trades in prior years, but the available data indicate the elevated volume reflects the sharply reduced remaining holdings rather than a change in discretionary selling behavior.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $718.95 million Net income (TTM) -$38.55 million Price (as of market close 3/18/26) $50.24 1-year price change 52.70%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 18th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

SUPN offers a portfolio of CNS-focused pharmaceuticals, including Trokendi XR (epilepsy/migraine), Oxtellar XR (epilepsy), Qelbree (ADHD), APOKYN, XADAGO, MYOBLOC, GOCOVRI, and Osmolex ER, with additional pipeline candidates in late-stage and early-stage development.

The firm generates revenue primarily through the development, commercialization, and sale of specialty and generic CNS drugs, leveraging a combination of proprietary and acquired products.

It targets neurologists, psychiatrists, and specialty healthcare providers treating patients with central nervous system disorders in the United States.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a mid-cap biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company pursues growth by advancing both commercial and pipeline products, with a focus on differentiated therapies for epilepsy, ADHD, Parkinson's disease, and related conditions. Its strategy centers on expanding its CNS portfolio and leveraging established distribution channels to maintain a competitive presence in the specialty pharmaceutical sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Bhatt’s sale was executed under a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted in December. And with shares up about 53% over the past year, this doesn’t necessarily raise any red flags; it more or less just seems like scheduled selling during a strong run.



Meanwhile, Supernus’ business continues to show steady expansion, even as profitability remains uneven. The company reported full-year 2025 revenue of $719.0 million, up 9% year over year, with growth products contributing $521.8 million, a 40% increase driven by Qelbree and GOCOVRI. Newer launches like ONAPGO are beginning to contribute, while collaboration revenue tied to ZURZUVAE adds another layer of diversification. Still, GAAP results swung to a net loss of $38.6 million for the year, reflecting higher operating costs tied to acquisitions and commercialization efforts.



Ultimately, Supernus is transitioning toward a broader CNS portfolio with multiple growth drivers, and margin stability will be key going forward. That’s what long-term investors should pay attention to.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.