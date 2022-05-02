Supernus Pharma: FDA Approves Expanded Indication For Qelbree - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) announced the FDA approved an expanded indication for Qelbree for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in adult patients aged 18 and older. The FDA has now approved Qelbree for the treatment of ADHD in children (starting at age 6), adolescents and adults.

Jack Khattar, CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, said: "Today's approval marks a major advancement in the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and is an important milestone just one year after the approval of Qelbree to treat pediatric patients. We are proud to bring a new novel nonstimulant option for adults into the market after two decades."

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals were up 6% in pre-market trade on Monday.

