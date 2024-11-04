Supernus jumps 3% to $35.77 after Q3 beat, guidance raise

16:34 EST Supernus (SUPN) jumps 3% to $35.77 after Q3 beat, guidance raise

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SUPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.