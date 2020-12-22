Supernus drug meets main goal of study in adults with ADHD
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc SUPN.O said on Tuesday its experimental drug for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) met the main goal of a late-stage study test in adults.
The drug, SPN-812, is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of ADHD in children 6 to 17 years of age.
