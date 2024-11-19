Supermicro surges on auditor hiring, plan to stay listed on Nasdaq

Shares of Supermicro (SMCI) are on the rise on Tuesday after the AI server maker announced it has hired a replacement independent auditor and is seeking a filing extension to avoid Nasdaq delisting. Commenting on the news, Northland said a new auditor is a “decent first step” to restoring investor confidence.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

COMPLIANCE PLAN: Supermicro has announced that the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors has engaged BDO USA as its independent auditor, effective immediately. Additionally, the company announced that it has submitted a compliance plan to The Nasdaq Stock Market to support its request for an extension of time to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing requirements. In its compliance plan to Nasdaq, the company indicated that it believes that it will be able to complete its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024, and its Quarterly Report on 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 and become current with its periodic reports within the discretionary period available to the Nasdaq staff to grant.

Supermicro had announced on Wednesday that it was unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30 in a timely manner without unreasonable effort or expense.

The Fly recalls that late last month, the stock was in the spotlight after Ernst & Young resigned as the company’s auditor. This came after the auditor raised concerns about “several matters” in late July. In its resignation letter, EY stated, that “we are resigning due to information that has recently come to our attention which has led us to no longer be able to rely on management’s and the Audit Committee’s representations and to be unwilling to be associated with the financial statements prepared by management.”

Needham said at the time that it believed EY’s resignation not only raised “considerable questions” about the validity of Supermicro’s current and past financial statements but it also raised significant questions about Supermicro’s corporate governance and management’s commitment to integrity and ethical values.

DECENT FIRST STEP: After Supermicro announced the appointment of BDO USA to be its independent auditor, effective immediately, Northland called the news “a decent first step to restoring investor confidence.” The full report from the board’s Special Committee is still forthcoming, however, and actions taken from that report will be “the biggest key to fully restoring investor confidence,” argues the firm, which rating and estimates remain suspended until the firm gets clarity on corporate governance remediation.

PRICE ACTION: In morning trading, shares of Supermicro have jumped more than 27% to $27.41.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SMCI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.