Supermicro Signs MoU With Ericsson To Advance Enterprise Connectivity For Edge AI Systems

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a provider of Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions, announced Tuesday its intent to engage in a strategic collaboration with Swedish telecom major Ericsson (ERIC) to accelerate Edge AI deployment.

The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the combination of Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions' 5G connectivity with Supermicro's Edge AI platforms into commercial bundles.

The deal is expected to offer advanced Edge AI capabilities that leverage 5G network connectivity as a key value-add attribute, and simplify procurement and deployment with a unified solution with pre-validated AI compute and 5G connectivity.

Supermicro said it continues to expand its extensive portfolio of infrastructure products supporting Edge AI applications with product choices ranging from small fanless devices to shoe-box sized systems to 1U rackmount systems.

Mory Lin, Vice President, IoT/Embedded & Edge Computing, Supermicro, said, "Supermicro delivers cutting-edge solutions that allow enterprises to harness the power of AI at the edge. Our compute platforms combined with Ericsson's 5G technology will allow enterprises and public sector organizations to extend the reach of their AI applications where wired technologies are not a viable option, such as smart intersections, industrial manufacturing, and remote infrastructure."

