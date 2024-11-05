Supermicro sees Q2 EPS 56c-65c, consensus 83c

Sees Q2 revenue $5.5B-$6.1B, consensus $6.86B
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SMCI:
- All Eyes on Super Micro Computer Stock Ahead of Earnings — Here’s What Matt Bryson Expects
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Super Micro options imply 21.8% move in share price post-earnings
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 05, 2024
- VOO ETF Update, 11/5/2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.