Supermicro Expands NVIDIA Blackwell AI Factory Solutions Across Europe

(RTTNews) - Supermicro, Inc. (SMCI) has expanded its comprehensive portfolio of NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture-based AI solutions to the European market.

This includes over 30 systems supporting NVIDIA HGX B200, GB200 NVL72, and RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, enabling rapid AI deployment across varied enterprise environments. The offerings are part of a close collaboration with NVIDIA and are aligned with the validated design of the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory.

CEO Charles Liang noted Supermicro's first-to-market advantage and robust liquid cooling innovations, like its DLC-2 technology, position the company to efficiently meet Europe's growing AI infrastructure demands. New systems, such as the 4U front I/O liquid-cooled HGX B200, are designed for simplified serviceability and higher heat removal capacity, boosting thermal performance within tight facility constraints.

Chris Marriott of NVIDIA emphasized the efficiency and productivity gains delivered by Blackwell-powered AI factories. Supermicro's lineup now includes RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell systems in various form factors, enhanced by PCIe Gen6 and 800 Gb/s networking via the MGX™ Switch Board and ConnectX-8 SuperNIC.

These solutions integrate seamlessly with NVIDIA's AI ecosystem—including Spectrum-X Ethernet, Certified Storage, and AI Enterprise software—via Supermicro's Data Center Building Block Solutions. With readiness for upcoming NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and HGX B300 systems, the stack ensures forward compatibility without infrastructure overhauls.

Supermicro also offers services such as data center design consultation, onsite deployment, and integration with SuperCloud Composer software. This end-to-end approach significantly reduces AI infrastructure deployment timelines and complexity, while leveraging global manufacturing capacity in the U.S., Europe, and Asia for consistent delivery and support.

SMCI is currently trading at $43.28, or 0.87% higher on the NasdaqGS.

