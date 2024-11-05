Supermicro down 10% at $24.88 after offering Q1 and Q2 outlook

16:19 EST Supermicro (SMCI) down 10% at $24.88 after offering Q1 and Q2 outlook

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SMCI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.